Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode: Mohit Sehgal (Jay) turns villain, attacks Surbhi Chandna (Bani) but instead Sharad Malhotra (Veer) gets injured

Ekta Kapoor’s “Naagin 5” is the current talk of the town and for all good reasons. The supernatural thriller franchise is one of the most loved shows on the Indian television and the current season is no less.

Gear up for a shocking and dramatic twist in Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy thriller is all set for a ‘Maha-episode’ on Saturday (September 27).

The two-hour long episode will see Jay Mehta’s (Mohit Sehgal) return and Bani’s (Surbhi Chandna) life under threat. Veer (Sharad Malhotra), who plays the role of a shape-shifting cheel (Eagle), was introduced as a villain but turns Bani’s protector.

Sharad Malhotra shared the promo and captioned, “MAHA – EPISODE on the 27th of Sep from 8pm -10pm only on @colorstv 🐍 🦅 #naagin5 #2hours #nonstopentertainment @balajitelefilmslimited @muktadhond

The latest promo gives a glimpse of what’s coming up in the episode. Jay attacks Bani to kill her. Bani, who is a shape-shifting snake woman, is also the Aadinaagin – the superior Naagin of all. Jay, also a shape-shifting snake man, wants to kill her to get all her power. But Veer, to everyone’s surprise, turns her protector and gets injured.

In the previous episode Surbhi Chandna shared romantic pool picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5.Drenched in the feeling of love and revenge. Both are twinning in black outfits.

While Surbhi Chandna is flaunting her black sindoor and Chain as Mangalsutra. Surbhi Chandna captioned the picture as VaniInPaani. Heroine sukhi naa lage Thank You Hero.

Check out Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode below: