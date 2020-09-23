Home TV News

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode: Mohit Sehgal (Jay) turns villain, attacks Surbhi Chandna (Bani) but instead Sharad Malhotra (Veer) gets injured

The latest promo of Naagin 5 gives a glimpse of what’s coming up in the episode. Jay attacks Bani to kill her. Bani, who is a shape-shifting snake woman, is also the Aadinaagin – the superior Naagin of all.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode Mohit Sehgal aka Jay turns villain who attacks Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and but instead Sharad Malhotra aka Veer gets injured
Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode Mohit Sehgal aka Jay turns villain who attacks Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and but instead Sharad Malhotra aka Veer gets injured
Advtg.

Ekta Kapoor’s “Naagin 5” is the current talk of the town and for all good reasons. The supernatural thriller franchise is one of the most loved shows on the Indian television and the current season is no less.

Gear up for a shocking and dramatic twist in Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy thriller is all set for a ‘Maha-episode’ on Saturday (September 27).

The two-hour long episode will see Jay Mehta’s (Mohit Sehgal) return and Bani’s (Surbhi Chandna) life under threat. Veer (Sharad Malhotra), who plays the role of a shape-shifting cheel (Eagle), was introduced as a villain but turns Bani’s protector.

Advtg.

Sharad Malhotra shared the promo and captioned, “MAHA – EPISODE on the 27th of Sep from 8pm -10pm only on @colorstv 🐍 🦅 #naagin5 #2hours #nonstopentertainment @balajitelefilmslimited @muktadhond

The latest promo gives a glimpse of what’s coming up in the episode. Jay attacks Bani to kill her. Bani, who is a shape-shifting snake woman, is also the Aadinaagin – the superior Naagin of all. Jay, also a shape-shifting snake man, wants to kill her to get all her power. But Veer, to everyone’s surprise, turns her protector and gets injured.

In the previous episode Surbhi Chandna shared romantic pool picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5.Drenched in the feeling of love and revenge. Both are twinning in black outfits.

Advtg.

While Surbhi Chandna is flaunting her black sindoor and Chain as Mangalsutra. Surbhi Chandna captioned the picture as VaniInPaani. Heroine sukhi naa lage Thank You Hero.

Check out Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode below:

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleIPL 13: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash in Sharjah
Next articleReese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd’s rare 90s selfie sends fans into a frenzy

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai’s latest caption “Isme tera ghata Mera kuch nahi jata” and flaunts a white floral kurti attitude on point

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai is seen wearing a white floral long kurti. She is also carrying a bag with her. The caption that caught attention to us. Her caption game is one point. We totally love her caption and her attitude.
Read more
News

Sharad Malhotra and Madhurima Tuli’s troubled relationship in ‘Pasta’ Trailer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra's short film "Pasta" is all set to release on OTT
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body in a little black dress

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a picture on her Instagram story and is seen flaunting her perfect body, looking absolutely gorgeous in little black dress.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After releasing the gripping trailer of the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, one can totally say that Telugu suspense thriller is one film to watch out for.
Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins at the 77th Venice Film Festival

Chaitanya Tamhane: We made ‘The Disciple’ with belief and conviction

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd's rare 90s selfie sends fans into a frenzy

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd’s rare 90s selfie sends fans into...

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode Mohit Sehgal aka Jay turns villain who attacks Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and but instead Sharad Malhotra aka Veer gets injured

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode: Mohit Sehgal (Jay) turns villain, attacks...

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode: Mohit Sehgal (Jay) turns villain, attacks Surbhi Chandna (Bani) but instead Sharad Malhotra (Veer) gets injured 1

IPL 13: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Makes no sense to me: Gambhir slams Dhoni's decision to bat...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks