TV News

Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna

Recently Mohit Sehgal celebrated his birthday with his co-stars Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna on the sets of Naagin 5.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna
Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna
ADVERTISEMENT

Naagin 5 has been one of the most popular shows currently. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal have been fabulous as Bani, Veer and Jay. The trio have impressed us with their performance and it won’t be wrong to call them the best. 

Naagin 5 actors have been entertaining us off-screen as well. We have seen so many BTS pictures and videos of the team.

Recently Mohit Sehgal celebrated his birthday with his co-stars Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna on the sets of Naagin 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team of Naagin 5 got a delicious birthday cake for Mohit aka Adi Naag. They also had a small birthday celebration for him. Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal aka Cheel and Naag have a brotherly hug during the party.

Check out Mohit Sehgal’s birthday celebration on the sets of Naagin 5 below:

He also celebrated his birthday with his wife Sanaya Irani and shared lovely pictures from the birthday night with friends Barun Sobti and others.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCanada's Covid-19 cases surpass 400,000
Next articleMohun Bagan stay alive in Bengal T20 Challenge

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the house, Fans shocked

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn't perform in the last task.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya locks horns with Nikki, Eijaz, Rubina and Abhinav

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With the Finale approaching and the threat of evictions looming large, all contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 House are walking a very fine line.
Read more
News

Hina Khan paints the seaside pink in scorching bikini photo-op

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the house, Fans shocked

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn't perform in the last task.
Right now I want to feel good about life - Sharad Malhotra

Right now I want to feel good about life – Sharad...

Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna 1

US sets record with 225,201 single-day Covid-19 cases

Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna 2

'Blood donations improve upto 80% of pre-Covid level'

Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna 3

Russia adds 27,403 new Covid-19 cases

Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna 4

Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 400,000

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020