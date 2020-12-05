Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal celebrates his birthday on the sets with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 has been one of the most popular shows currently. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal have been fabulous as Bani, Veer and Jay. The trio have impressed us with their performance and it won’t be wrong to call them the best.
Naagin 5 actors have been entertaining us off-screen as well. We have seen so many BTS pictures and videos of the team.
Recently Mohit Sehgal celebrated his birthday with his co-stars Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna on the sets of Naagin 5.
The team of Naagin 5 got a delicious birthday cake for Mohit aka Adi Naag. They also had a small birthday celebration for him. Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal aka Cheel and Naag have a brotherly hug during the party.
Check out Mohit Sehgal’s birthday celebration on the sets of Naagin 5 below:
He also celebrated his birthday with his wife Sanaya Irani and shared lovely pictures from the birthday night with friends Barun Sobti and others.