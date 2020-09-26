Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal shares a lovely picture with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra funny comment on the picture

Advtg.

Naagin 5 is creating immense buzz amongst fans of Surbhi Chandna. As of now, the track is focused on the budding love story between Veer (Ssharad Malhotra) and Bani (Surbhi Chandna). They got hitched in the dramatic episode that was aired last weekend.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be left startled by the upcoming episode of the supernatural drama, as the tables are going to turn drastically.

Mohit Sehgal shared a lovely picture with Surbhi Chandna and Swarda Thigale aka Morni(Mayuri). He captioned the picture as, “Have a beautiful day 😊”

In the picture, Mohit Sehgal is seen wearing a white tshirt and jeans, while Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a purple shimmery saree. Swarda Thigale is seen wearing a peach shimmery lehenga.

Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel also commented on this picture, “What a bootifull day indeed @itsmohitsehgal 😂🖤😉”.

We totally love the actors new friendship brewing here as they hate each other on-screen.

Naagin 5 will be packed with a myriad of emotions ranging from resentment, hatred, unrequited love to revenge coupled with great visuals and extraordinary cast.

Check out Mohit Sehgal shares a lovely picture with Surbhi Chandna from the sets of Naagin 5 below: