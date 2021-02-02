ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal signs off as Jay Mathur shares pictures from last day of shoot

Mohit Sehgal aka Jay Mathur shared pictures from the last day of shoot of Naagin 5.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The curtains have come down for Naagin 5. Mohit Sehgal who played the role of Naag recently shared a glimpse from the last day of the sets. 

Mohit Sehgal aka Jay Mathur shared pictures from the last day of shoot and captioned, “Game over for #jaimathur 🐍 #signingoff 🙋‍♂️ Phir milenge 👋 Thank you soooo much guys for all the love and support 🙏😘♥️🤗 Hope u all enjoyed watching #naagin5 and hope I did justice to #jaimathur 🙏 @colorstv”

In the pictures, Mohit Sehgal has his face colored in black same way as Markaat seems like Markaat is back in the version of Jay Mathur. Jay is killed with a sword in the picture. The ending is near for him. He captions as game over for Jay Mathur and also thanks his fans for love and support.

Naagin 5 fans don’t have to worry about the show ending as Colors TV has announced a refreshing twist to the tale now. The supernatural show will have a spin-off titled Kuch Toh Hai premiering on February 7.

Check out Mohit Sehgal’s pictures from the sets of Naagin 5 below:
