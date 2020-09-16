Home TV News

Naagin 5: Naag Mohit Sehgal shares favourite picture with Naagin Surbhi Chandna and Cheel Sharad Malhotra

Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal took to his Instagram account to share one of his favourite pictures from the set, which included his co-actors, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Naag Mohit Sehgal shares favourite picture with Naagin Surbhi Chandna and Cheel Sharad Malhotra
Naagin 5 Naag Mohit Sehgal shares favourite picture with Naagin Surbhi Chandna and Cheel Sharad Malhotra

Naagin 5 has kept the viewers both, entertained and intrigued. The show featuring Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra has also been doing great on the TRP charts.

Mohit Sehgal took to his Instagram account to share one of his favourite pictures from the set, which included his co-actors, Surbhi and Sharad. They all looked decked up in the picture and flashed their pearls for the camera. Mohit captioned this picture as: “My favourite picture from #Naagin5. Love u guys @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 “

Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani (Naagin), Mohit essays Jay (Bani’s lover, Naag) and Sharad is shown as Veer (the cheel). In the recent episode of Naagin 5, Bani is on a mission of seeking revenge from Veer as he killed her lover Jay.

Advtg.

Bani then takes the form of Adi Naagin and tells him that he is sarvashreshth icchadhari Adi Naagin. Veer attacks Bani first breaking the curse of Lord Shiva that states that she can only kill Cheel vansh only if they attack her first. Veer in his cheek form attacks at Adi Naagin but fell down.

Check out Naag Mohit Sehgal shares favourite picture with Naagin Surbhi Chandna and Cheel Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5 below:

Advtg.
Previous articleMadonna to direct and co-write her own biopic
Next articleBambai Main Ka Ba Song Lyrics ft. Manoj Bajpayee

Related Articles

News

Naagin 5 spoiler alert: Sharad Malhotra aka ‘Cheel’ and Surbhi Chandna aka ‘Naagin’ to get married, VaNi fans excited

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the Naagin 5 new promo, Veer dies and Bani cries out loud after Jay’s death and Bani realises she killed some other Cheel who was disguised as Veer. Veer gets married to Bani.
Read more
News

Humko Tum Mil Gaye song out now: Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s romantic song has a strong message to give out.

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's romantic song Humko Tum Mil Gaye is out and it gives a strong message about love
Read more
News

Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Chandna’s Unseen Video will make you fall in love, fans excited for PearBhi collaboration

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Surbhi Chandna and Pearl V Puri almost collaborated for a project and even shot a mock video of a cute romantic scene.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks