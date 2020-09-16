Naagin 5: Naag Mohit Sehgal shares favourite picture with Naagin Surbhi Chandna and Cheel Sharad Malhotra

Naagin 5 has kept the viewers both, entertained and intrigued. The show featuring Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra has also been doing great on the TRP charts.

Mohit Sehgal took to his Instagram account to share one of his favourite pictures from the set, which included his co-actors, Surbhi and Sharad. They all looked decked up in the picture and flashed their pearls for the camera. Mohit captioned this picture as: “My favourite picture from #Naagin5. Love u guys @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 “

Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Bani (Naagin), Mohit essays Jay (Bani’s lover, Naag) and Sharad is shown as Veer (the cheel). In the recent episode of Naagin 5, Bani is on a mission of seeking revenge from Veer as he killed her lover Jay.

Bani then takes the form of Adi Naagin and tells him that he is sarvashreshth icchadhari Adi Naagin. Veer attacks Bani first breaking the curse of Lord Shiva that states that she can only kill Cheel vansh only if they attack her first. Veer in his cheek form attacks at Adi Naagin but fell down.

