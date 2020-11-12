Naagin 5 promo: Sharad Malhotra aka Veer to free Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from forced marriage

Advtg.

Naagin 5 has been keeping fans glued to the TV screens with unexpected turns in the plot. While fans are enjoying Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer’s (Sharad Malhotra) post marriage sequence, a major twist is going to unfold soon.

It looks like in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Veer to free Bani from forced marriage and we let her go. Bani will be surprised to see the change in Veer’s behaviour. Veer will hold her hand, and walk her to the door.

All this while, Bani keeps thinking over what has happened and is mum. Surprisingly, Bani always wanted to be free from Veer’s clutches, but when Veer is letting her go, she does not seem to be happy.

Bani and Veer’s fans are going to get emotional by watching this moment.

Check out Naagin 5 promo below: