Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani attacks Sharad Malhotra aka Veer; Veer is shocked to see Bani’s Naagin avatar

Advtg.

Naagin 5 has been keeping fans glued to the TV screens with unexpected turns in the plot. While fans are enjoying Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer’s (Sharad Malhotra) post marriage sequence, a major twist is going to unfold soon.

It looks like in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Bani’s wish to ruin Veer is all set to come true. Bani will attempt to kill Veer. Yes, you read that right! No, Bani will not avenge herself and Jay (Mohit Sehgal) but someone else is going to bring a huge storm in the lives. As per the promo, someone will disguise as Bani and stab Veer with a sharp knife, leaving him shocked.

The real Bani arrives and saves Veer just in time. She will be shocked to see a replica of herself and will stop her doppelganger from harming Veer further. After the fake Bani takes Naagin avatar and Veer is shocked to see both the Naagins in front of him.

Check out Naagin 5 promo in which Bani attacks Veer below: