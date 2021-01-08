TV News

Naagin 5: Bani is shocked to see a ‘Farishta’ in her life, Veer is not jealous about it

The makers have released the new promo of Naagin 5 in which Bani (Surbhi Chandna) looks very upset.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 is all about twists and turns. Each and every weekend  the show is providing its viewers with lots of masala and entertainment.

The makers have released the new promo of Naagin 5 in which Bani (Surbhi Chandna) looks very upset. Bani is shocked to see a stranger in front of him and he does not understand who this person is.

The character of this stranger is to play TV artist Arjit Taneja. This supernatural drama of Ekta Kapoor from the entry of Taneja earned is going to get a new twist. Veer is happy seeing this new person as he is not jealous about it.

Who is the new person in VAni’s life? Is it Veer’s bestfriend, or Shakura is back with a new face or new enemy with a handsome face? Who is he?

Comment below your reaction seeing this character in VAni’s life.

Check out Naagin 5 promo below:
