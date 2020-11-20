Advtg.
Naagin 5 promo: Bani is shocked to see Veer’s mom as her new enemy and ask Veer to choose between them

Naagin 5 is gaining a lot of attention and emerging as a success franchise of Naagin.

Naagin 5 is gaining a lot of attention and emerging as a success franchise of Naagin. The lead actors of Naagin 5 Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal are giving their best performances. Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s chemistry is also loved by the audience

The show recently witnessed the entry of Ravee Gupta who plays Veer’s mother’s role named Markaat. 

Bani’s greatest enemy, Shatruji, disguised as Markat has arrived to take revenge on her. Jay, who is supporting Markat in ruining Bani, is worried that his truth will be exposed. Well, it would be interesting to see if Bani is successful in tracking down her enemy before he attacks her. The ugly battle of enmity has just begun in the supernatural drama and it will lead to many interesting turns. 

In the upcoming promo of Naagin 5, Markaat and Bani get into a fight resulting in Markaat getting injured. However, Veer gets angry on Bani and says how she dared to hurt his mother to which Bani questions Veer that in this fight of Naagin and Cheel whom would he support her or his mother. 

