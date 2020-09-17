Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode

The viewers of Naagin 5 are all set to get a shocking surprise. Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani (naagin) gets married to Veer, essayed by Sharad Malhotra. In the previous episode, it was shown that Veer killed Jay (Mohit Sehgal).

In the latest promo shared by the makers, it is shown that under sudden circumstances, Veer gets married to Bani, and she promises to seek revenge and kill him.

Veer puts a chain around her neck instead of the ‘mangalsutra’ and says that she is chained for life now. On the other hand, Jay holds a snake in his hand and mouths that he will destroy both (Bani and Veer) of them

The makers of Naagin 5 shared this promo with the caption: “Ready for this BIG TWIST? Niyati ke iss badalte khel ne ek taraf bandha hai Veer aur Bani ko ek pavitra rishtey mein toh dusari taraf aa raha hai Jay ka asli maksad saamne! Kaise badlegi yeh badle ki daastan, dekhiye #Naagin5 mein.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra shared this promo on their respective Instagram accounts.

Surbhi Chandna shared romantic pool picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5. Drenched in the feeling of love and revenge. Both are twinning in black outfits.

While Surbhi Chandna is flaunting her black sindoor and Chain as Mangalsutra. Surbhi Chandna captioned the picture as VaniInPaani. Heroine sukhi naa lage Thank You Hero.

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna

Veer and Bani fans can’t wait for the episode. Check out some fans reactions below:

I slept yesterday after the first story thinking Isse jyaada kya hi milega humlogo ko😂😭😂😭😂



Aaj aakar to main Surprise hi hogyiiii..

Mere #Vani 🤧🤧#Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/q02pukzFST — Ankita ||ᴛᵉᵃᵐsɪʟˢ|| (@Call_me_Ankii) September 17, 2020