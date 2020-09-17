Home TV News

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode

Surbhi Chandna shared romantic pool picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5. Drenched in the feeling of love and revenge. Both are twinning in black outfits.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode

The viewers of Naagin 5 are all set to get a shocking surprise. Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani (naagin) gets married to Veer, essayed by Sharad Malhotra. In the previous episode, it was shown that Veer killed Jay (Mohit Sehgal).

In the latest promo shared by the makers, it is shown that under sudden circumstances, Veer gets married to Bani, and she promises to seek revenge and kill him.

Veer puts a chain around her neck instead of the ‘mangalsutra’ and says that she is chained for life now. On the other hand, Jay holds a snake in his hand and mouths that he will destroy both (Bani and Veer) of them

Advtg.

The makers of Naagin 5 shared this promo with the caption: “Ready for this BIG TWIST? Niyati ke iss badalte khel ne ek taraf bandha hai Veer aur Bani ko ek pavitra rishtey mein toh dusari taraf aa raha hai Jay ka asli maksad saamne! Kaise badlegi yeh badle ki daastan, dekhiye #Naagin5 mein.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra shared this promo on their respective Instagram accounts.

Surbhi Chandna shared romantic pool picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5. Drenched in the feeling of love and revenge. Both are twinning in black outfits.

While Surbhi Chandna is flaunting her black sindoor and Chain as Mangalsutra. Surbhi Chandna captioned the picture as VaniInPaani. Heroine sukhi naa lage Thank You Hero.

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna
Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna

Veer and Bani fans can’t wait for the episode. Check out some fans reactions below:

Advtg.
Previous articleAmerica’s Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful ‘Dynamite’ performance
Next articleSudheer Babu’s jaw-dropping opening action sequence in the film ‘V’

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz latest hot picture in checkered shirt is droolworthy

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Asim Riaz shared a series of pictures and he is looking smoking hot in the pictures. He is seen wearing a checkered shirt and khaki colored pants.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday: Sanaya Irani looks glamorous in all white outfits

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of Sanaya Irani’s birthday, we have glamorous pictures in which she is rocking in all white outfits. Check out her glamorous pictures below:
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Stylish Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of Nia Sharma’s birthday, we have Nia's stylish Saree looks which will make you drool and love her fashion sense. Check out her saree looks below:
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks