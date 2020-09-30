Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture in the upcoming episode, fans waiting for VAni romance

Advtg.

Naagin 5 is one of the most watched shows of Indian television. In the previous episode, Jay comes to Singhania house to meet Bani and tells him that somebody attacked him. Jay asks why she did save him and she wonders how he knew that she saved Veer.

Jay tells her that she knows her and that’s how he knows that Bani saved Veer. Bani says that she can’t kill Veer when he is on the death bed. Bani tells Jay that Singhanis’s are celebrating Pompi and Mayuri’s engagement and he wonders when Mayuri made this plan.

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Pompi and Mayuri’s engagement is fixed and we will get to see our favourite couple Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna will be seen romancing in the episode. The intense romance between VAni is precious and fans can’t wait for the episode now.

Check out Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture below from the sets of Naagin 5

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture

Advtg.

Check out VAni fans reaction below:

Omg how can I alive till saturday after seeing Vani's dance bts their dance looks soo intense and hottt 🔥🔥 can saturday comes already #VAni #SharadMalhotra #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 pic.twitter.com/yrrzAwi21y — Team VAni N5 ❤😍 (@bajaj_ki) September 30, 2020