Home TV News

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture in the upcoming episode, fans waiting for VAni romance

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Pompi and Mayuri’s engagement is fixed and we will get to see our favourite couple Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna will be seen romancing in the episode.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture in the upcoming episode, fans waiting for VAni romance
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture in the upcoming episode, fans waiting for VAni romance
Advtg.

Naagin 5 is one of the most watched shows of Indian television. In the previous episode, Jay comes to Singhania house to meet Bani and tells him that somebody attacked him. Jay asks why she did save him and she wonders how he knew that she saved Veer.

Jay tells her that she knows her and that’s how he knows that Bani saved Veer. Bani says that she can’t kill Veer when he is on the death bed. Bani tells Jay that Singhanis’s are celebrating Pompi and Mayuri’s engagement and he wonders when Mayuri made this plan.

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Pompi and Mayuri’s engagement is fixed and we will get to see our favourite couple Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna will be seen romancing in the episode. The intense romance between VAni is precious and fans can’t wait for the episode now.

Check out Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture below from the sets of Naagin 5

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture
Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s BTS romantic dance picture
Advtg.

Check out VAni fans reaction below:

Advtg.
Previous articleAamir Khan shares Paani Foundation’s achievement of turning a barren patch of land into a forest
Next articleSumeet Vyas stars in a 'simple story that needs special skills to be told'

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss new promo?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the Bigg Boss 14 teaser, we see a man decked up in a black-white tuxedo, with his face covered in a mask, flaunts his 'swag' and it is none other than Eijaz Khan.
Read more
News

Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: Delnaaz Irani, the new bad girl in town

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Delnaaz Irani is now going to play a negative character on-screen
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill complete 1 year of SidNaaz,fans trend #JabSidNaazMet

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill completes 1 year of SidNaaz.Fans trend ##JabSidNaazMet on Twitter. Check out fans tweet below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks