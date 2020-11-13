Advtg.
Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling BTS romantic dance pictures, VAni fans excited

There's no doubt that the sizzling chemistry of Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer in Naagin 5 has been loved by the audience.

By Shweta Ghadashi
There’s no doubt that the sizzling chemistry of Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer in Naagin 5 has been loved by the audience. They are fondly called as VAni by their fans and they never miss a single opportunity to witness their chemistry onscreen. 

We have seen that Bani and Veer have come close to each other and thats why they will be seen romancing in the upcoming episode as well. 

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Veer and Bani will perform romantic dance sequence for all VAni fans. Sharad Malhotra is seen wearing a white tuxedo, while Surbhi Chandna is seen wearing a black shimmery saree.

Both are looking absolutely stunning. Their chemistry is on fire. We are drooling over VAni romance. As of now people have loved the chemistry between Veer and Bani. So their upcoming romantic couple dance will give a delight to the fans as they are the most loved Jodi among the fans.

Check out Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling BTS  romantic dance pictures from the sets of Naagin 5 below:

