TV News

Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra test negative for COVID-19 says negative never sounded so sweet

There is awesome news for Sharad Malhotra and VAni fans as he test negative for COVID-19 today.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra test negative for COVID-19 says negative never sounded so sweet
Naagin 5 Sharad Malhotra test negative for COVID-19 says negative never sounded so sweet
Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 has been receiving love from its viewers for its interesting plot and twists in the show. The viewers are loving the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel Veeranshu.

However, after Sharad has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is under home-quarantine, the real Cheel Akesh aka Dheeraj Dhoopar replaced Sharad temporarily and made his re-entry in the show.

There is awesome news for Sharad Malhotra and VAni fans as he test negative for COVID-19 today. He shared the health update on his Instagram page and captioned, “NEGATIVE” never sounded so sweet 😊

A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague’s, Fans( who’ve also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one’s who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree

Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn’t have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits 🙏🖤

Check out Sharad Malhotra’s post below:

