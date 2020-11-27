Naagin 5: Veer and Jay saves Bani from Markat the evil spirit

Advtg.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be enthralled with the upcoming episode. The supernatural thriller starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is all set to take some interesting turns.

Till now, Markaat captured Bani in a Mayavi cave and Veer got to know that Markat is none other than her mother.

Furthermore, Bani tried to solve the mystery of the Mayavi cave to get out of that place.

Advtg.

In the upcoming promo, Jay will reveal to Veer that his mother is the ‘real Markat,’ leaving him in shock. There’s another twist, Markat is not only Veer’s mother but also Jay’s mom. Jay and Veer, will go against their mother Markat to save Bani.

In the cave, Markat will attack Bani with a sword and try to kill her. But, as soon as Markat moves forward to complete her mission, Jay and Bani will come for Bani’s rescue. They will stop Markat from harming Bani. Veer will declare that she is not their mother but an evil spirit.

Check out Naagin 5 promo below: