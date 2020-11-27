Advtg.
TV News

Naagin 5: Veer and Jay saves Bani from Markat the evil spirit

In the upcoming promo of Naagin 5 , Jay will reveal to Veer that his mother is the 'real Markat,' leaving him in shock.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Veer and Jay saves Bani from Markat the evil spirit
Naagin 5 Veer and Jay saves Bani from Markat the evil spirit
Advtg.

Naagin 5 viewers are going to be enthralled with the upcoming episode.  The supernatural thriller starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is all set to take some interesting turns. 

Till now, Markaat captured Bani in a Mayavi cave and Veer got to know that Markat is none other than her mother.

Furthermore, Bani tried to solve the mystery of the Mayavi cave to get out of that place.

Advtg.

In the upcoming promo, Jay will reveal to Veer that his mother is the ‘real Markat,’ leaving him in shock. There’s another twist, Markat is not only Veer’s mother but also Jay’s mom.  Jay and Veer, will go against their mother Markat to save Bani.

In the cave, Markat will attack Bani with a sword and try to kill her. But, as soon as Markat moves forward to complete her mission, Jay and Bani will come for Bani’s rescue. They will stop Markat from harming Bani.  Veer will declare that she is not their mother but an evil spirit. 

Check out Naagin 5 promo below:

Advtg.
Previous articleIndia, Aus players take part in 'barefoot circle' ceremony against racism
Next articleDwayne Johnson shares new BTS photos from the sets of ‘Young Rock’

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya want to be the new captain gets support from Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli disagrees and gets angry

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and others are going to get into a big argument over captaincy task.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik’s friendship on the brink of collapse

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The first casualty in the Bigg Boss 14 house, as the game heats up, are the relations that the contestants have forged.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Karishma Tanna stuns in a red Shantanu Nikhil gown for an event! From her Instagram profile, Karishma is attending an event in Goa.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Naagin 5: Veer and Jay saves Bani from Markat the evil spirit 1

Remo D'Souza: Feel compassionate for strugglers because I've been there

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Choreographer Remo D'Souza says he feels compassionate towards struggling artistes because he has been there and faced everything...
Ekta Kapoor has a cute nickname for Brahmarakshas 2 actor Pearl V

Ekta Kapoor has a cute nickname for Brahmarakshas 2 actor Pearl...

Naagin 5: Veer and Jay saves Bani from Markat the evil spirit 2

Finch becomes 2nd fastest Australian to score 5K ODI runs

Lil Wayne all set to drop DJ Khaled hosted 'No Ceilings 3'

Lil Wayne all set to drop DJ Khaled hosted ‘No Ceilings...

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya want to be the new captain gets support from Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli disagrees and gets angry

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya want to be the new captain...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks