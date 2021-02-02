Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna bid adieu to VAni

Naagin 5 is going off-air soon, and it will be replaced by the show’s spin-off Kuch Toh Hai. The 5th season of Naagin received solid popularity amongst the masses, and the lead pair Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna caught everyone’s attention with their crackling chemistry.
Sharad Malhotra shared a video on his Instagram and captioned, “…..and as the curtains come down #vani goes mental….😂🤪🙏 #preclimax #bts #veerkibani 🐍🖤🦅 #veer #bestsquadever #goofingaroundasusual @singhranjankumar @officialsurbhic #goodviewresort 🤣 @balajitelefilmslimited”
In the video, Sharad is seen shooting for the climax scene of Naagin 5 with Surbhi Chandna. He thanks all his fans and also his amazing director. He also says thank you for loving VAni. Surbhi also thanks her fans for the immense support for the show and their Jodi.
Surbhi Chandna also commented on the post, “I think i will just cry after this .. aaaaaa i think so 😹 Laouuvv you babyGIRL ♥️💋🧿”
Sharad and Surbhi are performing for the climax scene for Naagin 5 . We hope VAni gets a happy ending in the show.