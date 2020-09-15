Naagin 5 spoiler alert: Sharad Malhotra aka ‘Cheel’ and Surbhi Chandna aka ‘Naagin’ to get married, VaNi fans excited

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) is keeping fans glued to the TV screens with intriguing twists and turns.

The show has started on a strong note. Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar began the season as Naageshwari, Hridaay and Cheel Aakesh.

It has just been a few weeks, since Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad, entered the supernatural drama, and fans are loving the trio’s performance.

Advtg.

In the previous episode of Naagin 5, Jay and Bani discuss the plan of killing Cheel vansh after both the families reach safely to the houses. Veer, on the other hand, announces a fun dance competition between both the families. At the last of the competition, Jay says that the winner will be announced after a couple dance wherein Bani and Jay dance together and Meera and Veer dance together.

In the next scene, Jay can be seen tied up on a mountain near the rahsaymaye temple and Veer tries to kill him by pushing him off the cliff. Bani reaches the temple in her Adi Naagin form and tries to save Jay but couldn’t. She goes after Veer to take revenge from him.

Bani then takes the form of Adi Naagin and tells him that he is sarvashreshth icchadhari Adi Naagin and today she will kill him. Veer attacks Bani first breaking the curse of Lord Shiva that states that she can only kill Cheel vansh only if they attack her first. Veer in his cheek form attacks at Adi Naagin but fell down.

Advtg.

Veer in his cheel form attacks at Adi Naagin but fell down. Bani attacks him again and again and throws him in the air. Veer hangs from the chandelier and Bani attacks him making him fall on the ground with Chandelier falling on his head.

In the new promo, Veer dies and Bani cries out loud after Jay’s death and Bani realises she killed some other Cheel who was disguised as Veer. Veer gets married to Bani.

Check out Naagin 5 promo below:

Fans are superexcited for Vani’s marriage as they love their love-hate relationship. Check out fans reaction below:

Finally my wait is over soon 😜I'm the person who wish #vanishaadi 🙈 when I see #vani together first time it's my first feeling when I see first time them together !🙋🎉🎊💃 https://t.co/Lntvnzs5Q5 — Ruchika (@RNarbhi) September 14, 2020