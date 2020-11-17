Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna performs action stunt in early morning shoot

Surbhi Chandna shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen performing a stunt on the sets of Naagin 5. A day after Diwali, Surbhi resumed Naagin 5 shoot and had an early morning schedule for an important sequence.
In the video, a harness is tied to Surbhi. Surbhi mentioned how much hard work is involved in an action sequence.
Surbhi Chandna captioned, “This is the super early 7 am shift post Diwali Night 🥱
This is how we resume work – seen here is my Dop Ravi Sir and me with our Action Master on Harness to get the shot right ✅ but then it also involves the entire unit to get together for that Perfect Shot 👏🏻 #thankful Naagin is all about thrills and challenges and everyday for me is a NEW Day Keep watching Naagin 5 Sat – Sun 8 PM – Might Look Fun But it is not as easy as it looks.
Surbhi Chandna appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Garvit Pareek. She had a gala time with Salman Khan on the show and even shook a leg with BB 14 host. After interacting with Salman, she and others entered the BB house, where they got the housemates engaged in some interesting tasks.