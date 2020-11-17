Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna performs action stunt in early morning shoot

Advtg.

Surbhi Chandna shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen performing a stunt on the sets of Naagin 5. A day after Diwali, Surbhi resumed Naagin 5 shoot and had an early morning schedule for an important sequence.

In the video, a harness is tied to Surbhi. Surbhi mentioned how much hard work is involved in an action sequence.

Surbhi Chandna captioned, “This is the super early 7 am shift post Diwali Night 🥱

This is how we resume work – seen here is my Dop Ravi Sir and me with our Action Master on Harness to get the shot right ✅ but then it also involves the entire unit to get together for that Perfect Shot 👏🏻 #thankful Naagin is all about thrills and challenges and everyday for me is a NEW Day Keep watching Naagin 5 Sat – Sun 8 PM – Might Look Fun But it is not as easy as it looks.

Surbhi Chandna appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Garvit Pareek. She had a gala time with Salman Khan on the show and even shook a leg with BB 14 host. After interacting with Salman, she and others entered the BB house, where they got the housemates engaged in some interesting tasks.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s action stunt from the sets of Naagin 5 below: