Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna shares a BTS picture with Dheeraj Dhoopar and is confused she is stuck in Satyug or Kalyug?

Naagin 5 has been doing great and is loved by the audience. The amazing twists and turns of the story make it the favourite of many.

The show had a good start with Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Sarvashresth Adi Naagin, Hridaay and Cheel Aakesh.

Later they are reborn as Bani, Jay and Veer played by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

They both have been doing great as a pair and fans cannot stop rooting for #VaNi. But it was recently reported that Sharad Malhotra aka Veeranshu Singhania has been tested positive for Coronavirus and hence he cannot shoot for the show. It was reported that Dheeraj Dhoopar who played Cheel Aakesh in the Satyug will temporarily replace Sharad Malhotra.

Dheeraj Dhooparwas loved for his performance and his chemistry with Hina Khan. Now, fans were excited to see him opposite Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna shared a BTS picture and captioned, “Veer Akesh Akesh Veer ?????!!?? Satyug Kalgug Konsa Yug ?!????? What the Heck .. to find out watch Naagin5.

We are totally sure that Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to rock it as Veeranshu Singhania and we also hope Sharad Malhotra returns soon.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s post from the sets of Naagin 5 below: