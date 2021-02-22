Surbhi Chandna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival award 2021.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) awards 2021 is the most prestigious awards ceremony which honours actors and artists who have contributed to the Indian cinema.
Surbhi Chandna was awarded this prestigious award. She shared some pictures from the award night and captioned, “Honoured with DADA SAHEB PHALKE International Film Festival Awards 2021 for Best Actress In Television Daughter of PROUD PARENTS @dpiff_official”
Surbhi, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5. The actress looked beautiful in an cream-yellow floral design saree. She always slays in sarees as her look in Naagin 5 showed off her love for saree as well.