ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Surbhi Chandna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival award 2021

Surbhi Chandna was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival award. She shared some pictures from the award night.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Surbhi Chandna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival award 2021.
Surbhi Chandna honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival award 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) awards 2021 is the most prestigious awards ceremony which honours actors and artists who have contributed to the Indian cinema.

Surbhi Chandna was awarded this prestigious award. She shared some pictures from the award night and captioned, “Honoured with DADA SAHEB PHALKE International Film Festival Awards 2021 for Best Actress In Television Daughter of PROUD PARENTS @dpiff_official”

Surbhi, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5. The actress looked beautiful in an cream-yellow floral design saree. She always slays in sarees as her look in Naagin 5 showed off her love for saree as well.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s post after winning Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival award 2021 below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSunny Leone looks stunning in red lehenga
Next articleA true Fighter Rubina Dilaik lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss 14
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

A true Fighter Rubina Dilaik lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss house with her real-life husband Abhinav Shukla and won many hearts as well as won the trophy of Bigg Boss 14.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looking bright in yellow outfit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill making lot of headlines for her stylish looks and fashion sense. The actress is leaving everyone stun with her hot & sassy look.
Read more
News

Rahul Vaidya: Surprisingly I’m not sad at not winning Bigg Boss 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Rahul Vaidya lost out to Rubina Dilaik, says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won the controversial BIGG BOSS 14
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

A true Fighter Rubina Dilaik lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss 14

A true Fighter Rubina Dilaik lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss house with her real-life husband Abhinav Shukla and won many hearts as well as won the trophy of Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik with host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik: Already missing the house

Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins show

Rahul Vaidya Surprisingly I'm not sad at not winning Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya: Surprisingly I’m not sad at not winning Bigg Boss...

Bigg Boss 14 | Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 cemented Eijaz Khan’s bond with Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit share bear hug to Eijaz

Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit share bear hug to Eijaz

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021