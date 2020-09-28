Home TV News

Naagin 5: Naagin and Morni’s iconic mud fight is a must watch

In the latest episode of Naagin 5, Bani touches Mayuri’s hand and learns that Mayuri is a peacock, enemy of Naag vansh, and they get into a physical fight and family members come outside and be a mute spectator of their fight.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The latest episode of Naagin 5 begins with Mayuri enraging Veer by talking about his marriage, by calling it an open relationship. Bani reaches the Cheel temple and plans to keep Veer’s brother’s dead body in the moonlight, to provoke him. Veer is highly furious.

Mayuri informs Veer about Bani being in the Cheel temple. He leaves for the temple. Bani and Shukla also reach the temple and wait for Veer to attack Bani.

At the same time, Jay gets conscious and calls up Bani but she does not pick up her call. He then turns into Naag Raj and reaches Veer’s house where he finds that Bani has got married to Veer and leaves from there heartbroken.

Mayuri hosts the reception party for Bani and Veer and asks Veer’s aides to flirt with the female guests. Veer’s brother tears up Meera’s dress and Bani comes in between to save her sister. Veer comes and slaps his brother and asks him to respect women and apologise to Meera.

Veer asks them to stop and helps Bani to get up from the mud pond. Jay goes back to the house where he was kidnapped and a man catches him with a gun pointing towards him.

Check out Naagin and Morni’s iconic mud fight from Naagin 5 below:

Surbhi Chandna
