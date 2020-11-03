Advtg.
TV News

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin and Swarda Thigale aka Morni flaunt their killer dancing moves

Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin look stunning in red Naagin outfit, while Swarda Thigale aka Morni also look gorgeous in grey Morni outfit from the sets of Naagin 5

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 5 Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin and Swarda Thigale aka Morni flaunt their killer dancing moves
Naagin 5 Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin and Swarda Thigale aka Morni flaunt their killer dancing moves
Surbhi Chandna is not only one of the most adored actresses but also one of the most-loved co-stars. Whichever show it be, Surbhi forms friendly bonds with almost everyone on the sets.

From her co-stars to the crew members, Surbhi bonds with each one and has a gala time with them. And the scenario is not different on the sets of her current show Naagin 5, which has an ensemble cast.

Surbhi Chandna shared an Instagram Reel and captioned, “This Naagin And Morni Got No Chill #osakisaki #naagin5 #reelitfeelit #naaginmorni #bani #mayuri #bayuri @norafatehi how fabulous are you in this song 😍 @swardathigale9 you my girl are stunning”

Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin look stunning in red Naagin outfit, while Swarda Thigale aka Morni also look gorgeous in grey Morni outfit.

They are dancing on their Saki Saki song and their killer dancing moves are always on point. We would love to see such more videos.

Check out Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin and Swarda Thigale aka Morni flaunt their killer dancing moves from the sets of Naagin 5 below:

