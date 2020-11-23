Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna preps for Tandav, attempts knee spin for the first time and nails it

Advtg.

Naagin 5 is a fan favourite show, courtesy Surbhi Chandna and the terrific ensemble cast that has been put together for the Ekta Kapoor produced supernatural series.

Surbhi has been slaying fans with her performance of the show and in this weekend episode we saw perform her Naagin Tandav again on the screens.

Surbhi shared a BTS video on her Tandav performance from the sets of Naagin 5 and captioned, “Attempted this Knee Spin for the first Time .. rehersed a couple of times and still wasnt that good lekin yeh Naagin Rukegi Nahi🐍 @muktadhond @shreya_nehal @balajitelefilmslimited Tandav Coming Up Tonight on NAAGIN 5 @colorstv at 8 PM #tunein.

Surbhi is seen wearing her Naagin red outfit and slaying in the knee spin move. She is totally a stunner and we are completely crushing over her dance moves.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Naagin Tandav below: