Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna shares picture with Sharad Malhotra and says she want this face and vibe back

Surbhi Chandna shared a picture with Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5 and captioned, “I want this face and vibe back UNCLE @sharadmalhotra #Wearegood #prayers

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor who is currently seen in Naagin 5 has reportedly developed mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine. 

Now, Sharad Malhotra’s co-star, Surbhi Chandna, has shared a post on Instagram expressing her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers who are concerned about her health.

The actress says that she will update them on her health once the test results are out. She also quotes, “Thank you for the concern pouring in.” The supernatural drama Naagin 5 premiered sometime back on August 9, 2020.

Moreover, Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s on-screen chemistry in the show is loved by the audience.

Surbhi Chandna shared a picture with Sharad Malhotra and captioned, “I want this face and vibe back UNCLE @sharadmalhotra #Wearegood #prayers

Check out Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s picture below from the sets of Naagin 5:

