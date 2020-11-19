Advtg.

Naagin 5 has been loved by the audience. The interesting twists and turns in the show have impressed us all. The chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra is loved by the audience.

Fans are also loving their off-screen masti on the sets. They often share their BTS and videos from the sets of Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna shared an Instagram reel on her Instagram and captioned, “We have to admit we are crazy @ihritikroshan Fans ♥️♥️ and can never match to his dancing skills but we had so much fun trying this after rehersing for the entire day @sharadmalhotra009 @moh My FOREVER FUN BUNCH #mypeople SCXSMXMS #collaborationoftheyear #choregraphyoftheyear 😹 We were going well until i messed up my last step 🙄”

In the video, Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit are grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel. They are seen dancing on the iconic step of Hrithik Roshan in the song. The video ends with Surbhi messing up the last step and it was fun to watch them.

Check out Naagin 5 trio Surbhi Chandna , Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal groove on Hrithik Roshan’s iconic song below: