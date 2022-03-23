Naagin 6: Rashami Desai to play laal naagin from rival country and attack Pratha?

- Advertisement -

The show’s popularity has grown, and fans had been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises. Saravashreshth Naagin, this season’s serpent queen, will go above and beyond to defeat the show’s most powerful foe. In Naagin 6, humanity is threatened by a global crisis.

The show began with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Mahek Chahal. The actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar, and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Pratha and Rishabh are getting closer while Pratha has been doing everything for the sake of staying in the family and keeping a close eye on the enemy. Rishabh is actually falling in love with her.

As per rumors and also in the latest episode the makers introduced a new Naagin who will attack India and fight with Pratha as she will be the villain and will come from rival country.

- Advertisement -

Fans of Naagin and Naagin 6 shared some BTS pictures in which Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash are shooting for a fight scene.

One fan wrote, “From the sets of Naagin 6 Rashami Desai has started shooting for naagin 🎊🎉 Hoping to see her in the episode soon . I hope these pics will finally end all speculation about her joining Naagin 6 #RashamiDesai #Rashamians #Naagin6

Check out Rashami Desai to return as villain and defeat Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash below: