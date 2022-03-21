- Advertisement -
Naagin 6: Rishabh is head over heels in love with Pratha

In the latest episode of Naagin 6, Rishabh and Pratha grow close to each other and PraRish fans can’t keep calm.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 6 is getting interesting day by day. Fans are already loving Rishabh and Pratha’s chemistry. Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha, Shesh Naagin while Simba Nagpal plays the role of Rishabh.

One fan wrote, “the way Rishabh looks at #Pratha 🔥the way @SimbaNagpal7 gives romantic looks 🔥 his eyes r very expressive & we can feel the intensity of love 🔥 thats ACTOR SIMBA NAGPAL’s magic PraRish have fire chemistry🔥SimbaNagpal #TejasswiPrakash PraRish #Naagin6 #RishabhGujral”

Another fan wrote, “Uffffff!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵🥵 Now Kisss You two. PraRish #Naagin6 STUNNING NAAGIN PRATHA”

