Naagin 6: Prathna to marry Rudra

Colors TV show Naagin 6 is getting interesting with each passing episode. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu in important roles.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Naagin 6 Prathna to marry Rudra pic courtesy twitter
The current track revolves around Anmol and Rudra’s wedding preparation while Prathna is trying to take revenge from Rudra and Rishabh but failing due to Pratha.

Urvashi has also returned to Gujral house and threatening Pratha that she will reveal her truth to Rishabh that she is SheshNaagin while Pratha is shocked to see Pataali and Urvashi back.

In the upcoming episode we will see Gujral family and Rudra’s family gearing up for Rudra-Anmol’s wedding rituals. Amidst the celebration, a chandeliers falls on Anmol but Prathna comes on time and save Anmol’s life. Pratha thanks Prathna for saving her daughter’s life and gets worried for her as she what if anything would have happened to her. Prathna tells Pratha if she dies there is no one who will cry for her.

The channel has shared the new promo where Prathna seen sitting on Mandap with Rudra instead of Anmol. Prathna disguised as Anmol covers her face with veil as she set to marry Rudra so that she can take revenge from him of her father’s death. Other hand, Pratha is trying to find out the Naagin, who is attacking her husband Rishabh unaware of the fact that she is her own daughter Prathna.

Check out the Naagin 6 promo below:

