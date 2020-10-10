Advtg.
Home TV News

Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with a beautiful video

By Glamsham Editorial
Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy
Advtg.

Actress Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy on Saturday. The actress and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, posted an Instagram video to make the announcement.

In the video, the couple relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point.

“Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy,” Anita captioned the post.

Advtg.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in.

“Wow…wow… congratulations. This is awesome, ” actor Karanvir Singh Bohra commented.

“This is such a beautiful news. Congratulations Anita and wishes for your soulmate. Enjoy this awesome journey of becoming momma,” actress Supriya Shukla commented.

Advtg.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.  –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRCB win toss, choose to bat first against CSK
Next articleJackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of ‘Bell Bottom’ amid pandemic was tough

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Check out Vijayendra Kumeria’s bad boy look!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vijayendra Kumeria has always been fond of bikes. But what caught out attention in the Udaan actor’s recent picture on a bike, was his ensemble.
Read more
News

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna shares a BTS picture with Dheeraj Dhoopar and is confused she is stuck in Satyug or Kalyug?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Surbhi Chandna shared a BTS picture with Dheeraj Dhoopar from the sets of Naagin 5 and we are superexcited for it.
Read more
News

Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar replaces Sharad Malhotra as Cheel and will romance Surbhi Chandna?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Sharad Malhotra, who was seen in 'Naagin 5', has got corona virus. As per reports Dheeraj Dhoopar will reprise his role as Veer and will romance Surbhi Chandna.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with a beautiful video 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with a beautiful video 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with a beautiful video 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks