Advtg.
TV News

Naagin star Dheeraj Dhoopar: Music videos provide creative liberty

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar has been working in back-to-back music videos. He says music videos provide creative liberty and satisfaction.

The “Naagin 5” actor will soon feature in the music video “Mera dil” with singer Mairien James. Dheeraj recently appeared in the videos of the singles “Humko tum mil gaye” and “Viah nai karauna”.

“I have always wanted to try out new things and explore more of myself creatively. Music videos are fun to shoot. They are like short films with a beginning and end to them. So they provide creative liberty and satisfaction,” Dheeraj told IANS.

Advtg.

“Shooting for daily soaps has a different challenge and fun factor to it, and shooting for music videos is something different. I feel it provides and attracts a new section of fans who may or may not follow daily soaps. So that way it really helps,” said the actor, about the basic difference between the two job profiles.

Dheeraj is currently seen in the popular show “Kundali Bhagya “.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleUK's first female dhol player Parv Kaur wants Deepika, Taapsee or Anushka to play her in biopic
Next articleKarishma Sharma: There’s so much to learn from Remo D'Souza sir

Related Articles

News

Sharad Malhotra: Could never see myself playing quintessential bad boy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The telly audience love Sharad Malhotra for his good boy roles. The actor says he could never see himself playing...
Read more
News

Shraddha Kapoor Nagin memes get viral

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Soon after Shraddha Kapoor was confirmed as the heroine of the three-film franchise based on the superhit TV series Nagin On Wednesday,...
Read more
News

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood’s newest shape-shifting Naagin

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shraddha Kapoor has signed her next biggie - a three film series based on the shape-shifting Nagin. Yes, the gorgeous heroine is all set to step in as Bollywood's newest Nagin, a role that has been revolutionised by several top actresses of their times.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Naagin star Dheeraj Dhoopar: Music videos provide creative liberty 1

Khloe Kardashian shares she is Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has come out and spoken about testing positive for Covid-19. She confirmed being infected by...
Naagin star Dheeraj Dhoopar: Music videos provide creative liberty 2

Bejoy Nambiar: 'Taish' brings a sense of double pressure

Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa Chauth

Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa...

Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in Episode 5 of YAY! Dekho

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in...

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks