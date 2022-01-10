Nakuul Mehta wishes Drashti Dhami with a adorable throwback picture

- Advertisement -

Drashti Dhami is celebrating her 37th birthday today. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Dill Mill Gayye. She was loved by the audience for playing the chirpy and bubbly Dr Muskaan.

She became a household name after playing the lead role in the Colors TV show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon opposite Vivian Dsena. She is often referred to as “Madhubala” of the Indian TV industry.

On the other hand, Nakul Mehta On her birthday wrote a beautiful note he wrote” I grew a moustache. She still has curls. Not much has changed in all these years.. Happy birthday @dhamidrashti ❤️❤️

Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami are very good friends. In fact, it was Drashti who had pushed Nakuul to make a career in Television. Today, the actress celebrates her 37th birthday, and apart from her fans, a lot of celebs are wishing her on social media.

Check out the photo below.