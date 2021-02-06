ADVERTISEMENT

Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife, Jankee Parekh, announced that they were expecting their first child together. They made an announcement with a photoshoot at the poolside, taking everyone by a surprise. “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait,”.

After all, this adorable couple has just welcomed a new member in the family. Yes! Nakuul and Jankee are now proud parents of a baby boy.

Nakuul Mehta shared a news on social media and write