ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome baby boy

Nakuul and Jankee are now proud parents of a baby boy.

By Glamsham Editorial
Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife, Jankee Pares
Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife, Jankee Pares
ADVERTISEMENT

Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife, Jankee Parekh, announced that they were expecting their first child together. They made an announcement with a photoshoot at the poolside, taking everyone by a surprise. “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait,”.

After all, this adorable couple has just welcomed a new member in the family. Yes! Nakuul and Jankee are now proud parents of a baby boy.

Nakuul Mehta shared a news on social media and write

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHappy Birthday: Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks will make you drool
Next articleAMMA to produce crime thriller
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021