‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor Nakuul Mehta has posted a picture along with a long emotional note on his Instagram handle remembering his late maternal grandfather (nanaji).

He wrote: “My only surviving grandparent, my Nana passed on yesterday morning. I don’t feel sad cause I don’t know of another human who has lived a life as ‘full’ as he did.

“Yet there is a feeling of finality, of knowing that an era has passed and whilst the roots of this tree of life feel so firmly grounded, nourished & loved… the branches & leaves will now have to weather all seasons knowing that in how they persevere & continue forging on will be the the true & lasting eulogy of this glorious life.”

Nakuul, who is well known for portraying ‘Shivaay’ in the show ‘Ishqbaaaz’, also remembered the life lessons his ‘nana’ taught him.

“He gave me the best advice anyone ever has. He’d say, as an, actor, ‘Act and Withdraw’ and in there was the manual for everything I needed to be attached yet be detached,” he added.

The actor also said that he often used to discuss with his grandfather on different subjects including politics and they used to have ideological debates.

Nakuul added: “At the ripe age of 84 with failing eyesight he went ahead and read the Lotus Sutra in depth when he figured that was what his grandson was drawn too.

“Being a practising Hindu, he had read the Quran, Bible, and then decided to attend our Buddhist Discussion meetings to be able to be one with me.”

He concluded on a funny note: “The last song I sang to him a couple years ago in the guise of a Bhajan was ‘Lamberghini’. He played along and encouraged my shenanigans. That’s who he was … a friend, a guide & the one person I have always wanted to make the proudest.”