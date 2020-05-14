Nakuul Mehta’s singing session with wife Jankee Parekh is too cute to handle

Advertisement

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh is one of the cutest telly town couples. Nakuul and Jankee’s singing session is what you really need to watch.

Almost the entire world is trying to fight this highly contagious, life-threatening virus. Just like all of us, celebrities are also finding it hard to get used to the quarantine as the next phase of lockdown will start after May 17, 2020.

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram and shared a video captioned it, “Indian ‘IDLE’ Ep 17. This is part of a series where the Mister attempts at learning some major life skills from a more skilled partner. @jank_ee #Manmarziyaan”

In the video, Jankee is seen singing ‘Chonch Ladhiyaan’ from the movie Manmarziyaan which starred Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu & Vicky Kaushal. Nakuul Mehta also joined her in her singing session and they both started singing.

Nakuul and Jankee are one of the cutest telly town couples. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh got married in January 2012. The couple never fails to set the bar of marriage goals very high.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh make a wonderful couple, and we would like to see more of their adorable videos and pictures together amid lockdown.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s singing session with Jankee Parekh below:

Earlier he shared a grumpy picture with wife and captioned, “📯Grumpy Sharma Ki Dulhaniya 🎺

