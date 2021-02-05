ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Shruti Sharma spent some minutes inside a coffin!

Actress Shruti Sharma recently spent some time inside a coffin; says it was definitely challenging!

By Glamsham Editorial
Shruti Sharma of Namak Issk Ka
Shruti Sharma of Namak Issk Ka
ADVERTISEMENT

Namak Issk Ka lead actress Shruti Sharma recently spent a couple of minutes inside a coffin to shoot an episode of the show, and she says it was definitely challenging.

“This is the first time that I have shot for a scene that was so spooky. Though it seems quite easy, it was definitely challenging for me to stay in the coffin for a couple of minutes, but I am glad that it all went well,” said Shruti, who plays the role of a dancer named Chamcham in the show.

Shruti Sharma added, “I had a memorable time shooting for it, and I am sure it is going to be a very interesting, action-packed track.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is about Chamcham, a dancer, who is looked down upon by society for her means of livelihood. However, the story takes a dramatic turn after Chamcham gets married into an affluent family.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMia Khalifa gives it back to protestors raking up her po#n past
Next articleNawazuddin Siddiqui adapting to life in a ‘bio bubble’!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Drashti Dhami’s slays with her dance performance

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Television popular actress Dhrasti Dhami will be coming as Savitri's special guest to grace the festivities. Dressed up in a traditional pink and green Navaree saree looking like a Marathi mulgi.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021