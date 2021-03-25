ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Narayani Shastri’s reason why she always does TV

Narayani says that there are very few films which are women-centric. One reason why I always do TV is that films are male-oriented.

By Glamsham Bureau
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri of the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame
ADVERTISEMENT

TV actress, Narayani Shastri of the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ fame, says she never wanted to be part of films as heroines do not have “solid roles to play in them”.

Narayani adds that there are very few films which are women-centric. “One reason why I always do TV is that films are male-oriented. There are one to two films where women dominate but otherwise it is all about Salman (Khan), Aamir (Khan) and Akshay (Kumar),” she said.

This is not the case in television though, says Narayani.

ADVERTISEMENT

“TV is for housewives and the female generation wants to see a woman. There is a wide scope for women to play good characters on TV,” she says.

The actress adds that this also makes it easier for female artists to “demand” money and respect when working in the TV industry.

“When you are in a position to command respect or money, you can demand it. I feel it’s about where are you in the show and how important are you. Everybody is dispensable but it’s all about who is the most indispensable at that time,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adds that she is open to all roles on TV, as long as they are executed well.

“Even if it is a saas-bahu show, I feel like if it is done the right way, it will interest me. I don’t want to do cheap work where you are hurried off to just finish the shoot. The most done-to-death genre on TV is saas bahu but if there is a director who wants to do it well, I am open to be part of it.

The actress is currently part of the show “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnil Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on her birthday
Next articleBiden, Rapinoe team up in fight for equal pay
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Vijayendra Kumeria-Richa Rathore in Star Plus’ new show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Star Plus' new fiction show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' featuring Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore focuses on the narrative of two deprived souls who by fate turn each other's strengths
Read more
News

Narayani Shastri helps passengers escape zombie attack

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Narayani Shastri has taken up her first supernatural thriller TV show.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates