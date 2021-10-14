Natalie Portman was the ‘biggest nerd’ in school

- Advertisement -

Actress Natalie Portman, who went to Harvard University, has said that she was the “biggest nerd” in school. The actress was speaking on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

The show’s host Drew asked Natalie: “You were voted in high school, most likely to appear on Jeopardy!”

To which, Natalie replied: “Yes, I was like the biggest nerd. At school, I was known for always having like my hands covered in white gloves and being in all the dorky classes.”

Talking about getting her higher education from the prestigious Harvard University, Drew, while speaking to Natalie said: “You were not willing to give up an education to remain an actress or be in your job that was worth the risk for you. To step aside and seek out a Harvard education, I have so much respect for that.”

Natalie replied: “Yeah, it was funny because I didn’t know that it meant this much. It didn’t feel like such a big choice to me.”

She added that she only became aware that it was like a choice when people started asking her about it in interviews.

She added: “In my family it was just like you go to college and that’s something you do. I’m so glad I did it.”