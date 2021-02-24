ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

NBCUniversal Formats-Banijay Asia strike co-production partnership

Banijay Asia picks up local rights to some of Universal Studio Group’s iconic titles in India

By Glamsham Editorial
NBCUniversal Formats Suits
NBCUniversal Formats Suits
NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group has signed a co-production deal with Banijay Asia to adapt a number of its iconic, world-class formats in India.

The country’s leading producer, Banijay Asia, will now represent and work with Universal Studio Group to create local versions of award-winning scripted and entertainment titles Suits, House, Monk, Saturday Night Live, The Titan Games and Top Chef across the region. The carefully curated portfolio will be re-imagined for a new audience across the linguistically diverse and culturally rich region, having already achieved great success in the US and across the globe.

This deal marks the first co-production agreement for NBCUniversal Formats in India, as it strives to create more local content across Asia and the globe. To date, Suits has already been adapted successfully for audiences in Japan and Korea; Saturday Night Live has been a ratings success in Japan, China and Korea; and Top Chef continues to perform well in Thailand and Vietnam.

Enrique Guillen, EVP, Commercial Strategy & International Development, Universal Studio Group says, “These stories, characters and formats have proven to have universal appeal. The broad reach and expertise of Banijay Asia across scripted and unscripted content makes them our ideal partner to develop and produce these titles for Indian audiences in the language and form that they prefer.”

“These titles are proven hits and carry significant gravitas in the market, with many ingrained in the cultural zeitgeist worldwide”, says Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia. “Entertaining, story-driven and hugely adaptable, there is no doubt, with the right talent and partners, we can get India talking about these shows too.”

Most recently, Banijay Asia, part of leading global group, Banijay, was behind the Nation’s ratings-winning-hit, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

