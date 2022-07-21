Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ actress Neeharika Roy shares how she managed to perform a rock-climbing sequence in the show, despite the fact that she had never done it before. She shares: “I have never done rock climbing in my life, however, I was quite excited to do it for the first time for the show. Though I was kicked, I did get nervous on the day of the shoot seeing the rain.”

“I was told it would get really slippery, however, I took a deep breath, prepared myself, and decided to train in the best way possible before the take.”

Neeharika is seen as Radha in the show, who can go to any extent to make Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) happy. She asserts that the entire sequence was not easy for her and she had to face more challenges because of the heavy rain.

She says: “I learnt the tricks quite quickly, but I did have a few tumbles due to the heavy downpour and slippery rocks. Having said that, it was a fantastic experience and despite a small knock, I managed to complete the action sequence and got a lot of appreciation from my directors and co-actors.”

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.