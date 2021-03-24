ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Neetu Kapoor: Neha Kakkar is like a daughter to me

Neetu Kapoor said that she has always shared a great equation with Neha, not just professionally, but personally as well.

By Glamsham Bureau
Neetu Kapoor & Neha Kakkar
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who met singer Neha Kakkar during a recent shoot of “Indian Idol” season 12, congratulated the singer on her recent wedding.

Neetu said that she has always shared a great equation with Neha, not just professionally, but personally as well.

“Neha is just not a singer but a beautiful soul and she is just like a daughter to me. My blessings are always going to be with her wherever she would be,” she said.

A deeply-touched Neha responded by thanking Neetu, who also gave her ‘shaadi ka shagun’.

“I am just speechless, receiving a blessing from such a renowned actress is the best thing that has ever happened to me in this entire journey. I will keep it with me my entire life,” Neha said.

The popular singer married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October last year. The wedding was an elaborate affair with multiple functions. She had also come up with her album titled “Nehu Da Vyah”, which also featured Rohanpreet.

