Neetu Singh Kapoor reveals why she gave up on films at 20

Actress Neetu Singh Kapoor has revealed why she retired from Bollywood at an early age, on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The mother-daughter duo of Neetu Singh Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be the special guests and they will be revealing their life’s extraordinary moments.

In a candid conversation, when host Kapil asked Neetu about the maximum films she did between the 70s to 80s, she replied: “Yes, I did maximum films between 1973 to 1980, around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working.”

When Kapil asked Neetu if she wished to do movies first or marriage to which the actress revealed: “I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia. So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films.”

“As I wanted to rest because I had worked for 15 years in which I used to study, shoot and more. So, it was too hectic in these 15 years of struggle. I married at age 20 and later in a year Riddhima was born that’s why we are friends,” she concluded.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.