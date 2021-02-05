ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Neha Bhasin: I am a supporter of independent music

Singer Neha Bhasin says she will utilize the platform of Indian Pro Music League to encourage & support independent music

By Glamsham Editorial
Indian Pro Music League
Indian Pro Music League
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Neha Bhasin is the captain of one of the teams of the upcoming music reality show, Indian Pro Music League. She says she will utilise the platform to encourage and support independent music, which has been a crucial part of her journey as an artiste.

“I have always been a supporter of independent music and attempt to promote the same through my label. Being a part of this league is just another attempt to do the same,” she said.

She further claimed: “Reality shows have been around, but there has been none like this, and that is exactly what will set everything apart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The show features new talents in six teams, each team having two captains. Neha apart, other prominent voices on the show include Mika Singh, Shaan, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Ariti Kakar, Ankit Tiwari, and Shilpa Rao.

Apart from the musicians, all the six teams, from different regions, will be represented by Bollywood actors like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh Bobby Deol and cricketer Suresh Raina.

Neha will be the captain of the team ‘Delhi Jammers’, which is backed by Shraddha Kapoor along with her fsther Shakti and brother Siddhant Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will air on Zee TV and Zee5.  –ians/aru/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMohun Bagan face troubled Odisha FC (Match Preview 84)
Next articleInstagram, Twitter crack down on resellers of hacked accounts
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Salman Khan: Music is one thing that will never die

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Superstar Salman Khan, brand ambassador of Indian Pro Music League, says music is something that will continue to entertain the audience, no matter what.
Read more
News

Dharmendra recalls spending Eid with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra went down memory lane recalling the time he would visit thespian Dilip Kumar's house during Eid."When...
Read more
News

Bobby Deol: Glad that streaming platforms exist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol has been in Bollywood for over 25 years, and his career got a big push...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021