TV News

When Neha Bhasin was asked to get off the stages for wearing shorts

Neha Bhasin gets emotional on IPML as she recalls being asked to get off the stages for wearing shorts

By Glamsham Editorial
Neha Bhasin in a performance
Neha Bhasin in a performance
Neha Bhasin has always been one to never conform to the rules that have been set by the society. However, even though she has been all about breaking the glass ceiling and never letting the world get the better off her, there have been instances that left her stunned, and a little heartbroken. Nonetheless, it looks like all those moments have finally led her to this one pathbreaking performance that she has always awaited.

On the stage of Indian Pro Music League, Neha put together an absolutely mind-blowing performance on ‘Aisa Jaadu Dala Re’ and she received a standing ovation for the same. While there is nothing new about Neha being appreciated for her singing skills, what did make a huge difference for the singer was overcoming all these years of rejections that she has been subjected to because of how she dresses. Post her performance, she narrated how she was asked to get off the stage for wearing shorts and was judged and slut-shamed on the basis of her clothes, without caring much about her talent.

Being able to perform at such a stage left her elated for being accepted for her true self, without dissecting her for clothes and focusing on her audio visual vision. With this performance, she feels she has accomplished a part of what she has always set out to, especially in a country where playback singing is considered the traditional approach for singers and female performers are expected to conform to a certain persona that makes the Indian audience feel comfortable.

It was a rather emotional yet proud moment for Neha as she also took to her social media to pen a heartlfet note about the same. She wrote, “Am very emotional right now @rekha.bhasin.7 Ma finally apki beti ko love and acceptance mil rahi hai for the WHOLE OF Me. The depth of my happiness right now is healing 20 years of seeking and wanting and being rejected. Thank you @zeetv thank you @ipml_official for allowing me to be that change on your massive platform. The length of a woman’s dreams cannot be measured by her clothes, her body, forced pretentious morality. Her dreams are pure and seamless like the deep blue sky. Humein udne do, Humein jeene do, humein needar unchaainyaan choone doh. Main ek awaara panchi hoon mujhe Khule aasmaan Mein Udne do. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Thanks to all my Fans for having my back. I love you. Do watch my performance this Sunday at 8pm on Zee tv and @zee5 Special love to my team #SmuleDelhiJammers and thank you @shilparao for being you 💕💕💕 Thank you @gagan_takyar @ram_mishra15 @joelcrasto.zoel @rishabh_shankar @murishkad Rishab #nehabhasin #ipmlonzeetv #ipml #nehabhasinlive” Some of the comments under Neha’s post bear testimony to the fact that the thought process of the country is changing for better.

Neha has always been the flag-bearer of spreading positivity and letting people be, comfortable and in their own skin. In fact, one of her songs ‘Kehnde Rehnde’ also dealt with bullying and trolling that people are subejcted to, for simply being themselves.

Source@nehabhasin4u
