Neha Kakkar shakes a leg to 'O Saathi Chal' on 'Indian Idol 13'

Singer Neha Kakkar appreciates ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh’s rendition of the hit number ‘O Saathi Chal’ from the 1972 film ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ featuring Hema Malini and the late Sanjeev Kumar.

Shivam also creates a sweet moment by requesting Neha to shake her legs along with him on the stage.

Neha says: “You sang it so very well, you performed so cutely. When you sing, you deep dive into the performance and remind us of our adorable moments in life through your singing. It was an amazing performance. I liked it.”

Judge Vishal Dadlani also joins them, along with hosts Aditya Narayan and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

Shivam’s parents also talk about his liking for Sanjeev Kumar’s films and how his portrayal of father on screen influenced him.

Bollywood star Govinda along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja will be appearing on the show as celebrity guests.

The singing reality show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani airs on Sony Entertainment Television.