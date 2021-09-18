- Advertisement -

The performance by contestant Anshika and guru Manan, who danced on a medley song includng ‘Ludo’, ‘Coca Cola’ and ‘Yaar Na Mile’, has impressed the special guests – Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar – in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’.

Seeing Anshika, Neha shared the story of her journey out of orthodoxy and how her parents helped her break barriers being a girl in the field of singing and entertainment.

- Advertisement -

She said: “Our family used to live in Rishikesh and I was very small, may be four years old, when I started singing. My sister started before me. Currently, Rishikesh has become a lot more advanced, but earlier everyone used to taunt my parents saying ‘you make your daughters sing… what kind of a father is he’?

“But my father worked hard and made sure that the talent his daughters had came out in front of the whole world. We started singing in ‘jagrans’ and though people found it very difficult to accept the fact that girls are singing, we always had immense support from our parents.”

- Advertisement -

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, the judges of the dance reality show, also enjoyed the dance moves of Anshika and Manan.

Witnessing the performance, Neha was stupefied. She especially congratulated Anshika for bringing ‘finesse’ to her act and commended Manan for his choreography, saying: “Anshika you nailed it yaar! Manan great job, great job, god bless you, wow!”

- Advertisement -

Honey Singh crowned Anshika with the title ‘Dynamite’.

It was Anurag Basu’s Kattappa moment as well but, he did not break the cup this time and instead gave the cup, which was full of chocolates, to Anshika, calling her “truly international”.

Judge Geeta Kapur was also very impressed by the medley performance, calling Anshika the definition of Super Dancer.

“You are brilliant! You are what we call a super dancer, you are a super dancer,” she said.

Congratulating Anshika’s mother, Neha said: “We were very fortunate that we had immense support from our parents, especially the daughters. You are a very strong and inspirational woman. Hats off to you.”

This weekend marks the ‘Race to Super 8’, in which two contestants will be sent back for revision.

‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.