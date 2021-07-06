Neha Marda says acting was never on her mind

Adv.

Television actress Neha Marda, who plays Shubra in the show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”, says acting was never on her mind. It was her father’s guidance and encouragement that set her on the path.

“I never really wanted to become an actress, I wanted to be a performer. But when I got the opportunity, my father convinced me to give it a shot. Coming from a non-entertainment family, I had no idea about the industry and how it worked. Had my father not been there to guide me, I wouldn’t have made it till here. I also guess it is because of dance, I was noticed, otherwise nobody would have ever seen my potential,” Neha said.

The actress is a trained classical dancer and has learnt multiple dance forms. She learnt Bharatnatyam for nine years, Kathak for seven years and took training in jazz and salsa for four years.

The actress owes a lot to dancing. “I have always been a performer and that is something which reflects my childhood. I feel blessed to have had the chance to learn different classical forms of dance, which has not only made me a good dancer, but also helped me improve my core strength. In fact, I owe my acting career to dance as well. I was performing at a dance competition show, when I got noticed by a producer, who then called me for telly soap opera,” she says.

Besides Neha, “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti” also stars actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. The show airs on Zee TV.