Nia Sharma’s sizzling number Do Ghoont is sure to be Bollywood’s next Dance Party Anthem

- Advertisement -

Nia Sharma is scorching off screens this September, and how! The new recreation of the evergreen retro dance number – Do Ghoonth has just been released by Saregama, and the actor – known for roles in Jamai Raja and Naagin 5 – features in the video, upping the oomph quotient several notches. Sporting three distinct looks – in white, black, and red – Nia – who was once adjudged Asia’s sexiest woman, by a popular international magazine – gets to show off some killer dance moves with this track.

With sparkling choreography by Jayshree Kelkar from the famed Ganesh Acharya Productions, the music video is set against a dazzling background, with Nia taking center stage with her energetic dance moves. This version of the song has been rendered Shruti Rane and the music has been composed and programmed by Viplove Rajdeo, taking a cue from the original version which was composed by the legend R.D Burman, lyrics by Anand Bakshi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

- Advertisement -

Nia Sharma said, “An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance. I am thankful for the careful guidance of the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much.”

With Nia Sharma looking like a million bucks in the video and the infectious dance beats of the song, Do Ghoonth is poised to become a party anthem as the festive season begins.

- Advertisement -

The sizzling track is available on Saregama Music’s YouTube Channel and leading music streaming apps.