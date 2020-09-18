Home TV News

Nia Sharma replies to trolls for ‘vulgar’ birthday cake

By Glamsham Editorial
Nia Sharma Birthday Cake
Nia Sharma Birthday Cake

Actress Nia Sharma posted a new video on Friday, seemingly as a reply to the widespread trolling she faced after posting videos of her birthday celebration the day before, where she is seeing cutting a cake shaped like a male member.

In the new video, Nia is seen grooving by the pool with her back towards the camera.

“Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa (every day is not a birthday),” she captioned the video.

Earlier, sections of social media trolled Nia all through Friday for pictures and videos of her birthday cake, which many found vulgar.

Nia turned 30 on Thursday, and celebrated her special day at a private resort amid friends by cutting the controversial cake. She had posted pictures and videos of the celebration on Instagram, describing the birthday as the “best dirty 30th”.

“Safely the best dirty 30th of my life. Short of words … overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment. Appreciate the efforts madeeeee by you all.. @gautam.sharma13 @iam_reyhna @rrahulsudhir @arjunbijlani @amrin15 @shagun08 @shurabhavinofficial @cashmakeupartistry @savantsinghpremi @bhavin.chudasama.98 Thankkk youuu all for making this our first and the most memorable one,” she wrote as caption.

However, the cake did not go down well with a section of social media.

“Cake is so rubbish,” a user commented.

“It is looking so vulgar. Besharam,” another one wrote.

A user wrote: “Shame on you, cheapster.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani was also present at Nia’s birthday party. –IANS/sim/vnc

