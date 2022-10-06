scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Niharika Chouksey personally connected with her character in 'Faltu'

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Niharika Chouksey, has joined the cast of the upcoming show, ‘Faltu’ which is about the strength of a girl child and her importance in the society. The actress shared that she connected with her character on a personal level.

Sharing the reason behind saying ‘yes’ to the show, the actress said in a statement: “I simply loved the story and concept. It’s very real, and it’s very important to shed some light on this very real issue and also I could even personally connect with the character ‘Faltu'”.

The actress appreciated the script and the protagonist in the show, who is strong and confident in her own ways.

“It’s so beautifully written, she speaks what she feels, she is very confident, she fights for what’s right, she is mufat (out-spoken) we can say but she is also very kind-hearted and very emotional, and I think the audience will also connect with her very well,” she added.

‘Faltu’ will be coming soon on Star Plus.

Previous article
Epic Games CEO slams Apple over App Store price Increase
Next article
GIGABYTE launches mid-range gaming laptops in India
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Pooja Hegde

Nazriya Nazim

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US