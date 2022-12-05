Niharika Chouksey says it was not easy for her family to accept her profession being a girl

TV actress Niharika Chouksey, who is playing the titular role in the show ‘Faltu’, said like the lead character, she also faced similar kind of situation in her real life and felt discriminated against by her family members being a girl child.

She shared: “I had a similar experience in a way like Faltu when I told my parents that I want to make my career in acting. They were pretty supportive but my relatives weren’t. They were like girls shouldn’t be working in this field, this clearly shows their lack of knowledge about this and how discriminative they are.”

Niharika has been part of films such as ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in which she played the character of Swara Bhasker’s daughter, and she was also seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, playing the sister of Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Now, she is playing the lead in ‘Faltu’ which is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like ‘Faltu’ with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

The actress added that she would not have faced those kinds of differences with the family, had she been a boy and expressed desire of becoming an actor.

“They wouldn’t have reacted in the same way if my brother wanted to do it, so as we can see we all face this kind of discrimination in our day-to-day lives and we don’t even know,” she added.

Faltu’ airs on Star Plus.