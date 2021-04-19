Nikki Tamboli requests fans to ‘move on’ from ‘Bigg Boss 14’

Adv.

Tamil film Kanchana 3 fame Nikki Tamboli, was last seen in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss season 14’. Nikki urged her fans to stop fighting about issues that must have cropped up on the reality show. Nikki Tamboli shared a post today urging fans to ‘move on’ and promising them ‘really exciting news soon’.

“Hey guys just wanted to say bigboss 14 is over. so kindly move on and spread positivity.I know my fans love me so much I can just request my fans just stop fighting over bigboss14 topic it’s done now let’s move ahead & i m gonna give you really exciting news very soon luv you all,” she wrote.

Hey guys just wanted to say bigboss 14 is over. so kindly move on and spread positivity.I know my fans love me so much I can just request my fans just stop fighting over bigboss14 topic it’s done now let’s move ahead & i m gonna give you really exciting news very soon luv you all — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 19, 2021

Nikki often treats her fans to fun dance videos on Instagram. She also shifted house a while back, and posted a video to share the update.

Adv.

She will be seen in an upcoming music video where she shares the screen with actor Arradhya Mann. The actress shot in Chandigarh for the video.